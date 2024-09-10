Sabah’s last friendly match

Sabah Basketball Club, in a training camp in Lithuania since August 20, played the last inspection game within the framework of training.

Idman.biz reports that the club met the last Lithuanian champion Ritas.

The game ended with the opponent winning 87:84.

This was the 6th test game of the Azerbaijan champion in Lithuania. Although the team of Rimas Kurtinaitis lost to the clubs Zalgiris (62:94) and Jonava (68:97) of Lithuania until this match, defeated Mazeikiai (76:57), Neptunas (82:71) and Germany's Rostock Seawolves (72:71).

