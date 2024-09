Sheki transferred Chris Barton, who played at Belfius Mons last season in the Belgian Pro League.

The basketball player, who will turn 28 on September 26th previously played as a foreigner in the Finnish Hyvinkaan Ponteva and Luxembourg Amical clubs, Idman.biz reports.

Bedri Meric from Turkiye was brought to the post of head coach in Sheki club earlier. Also, Turkish national player Ercan Donat was transferred to Sheki.

Idman.biz