10 September 2024
EN

Winners of 3x3 basketball tournament among state institutions - PHOTO

Basketball
News
9 September 2024 10:17
57
Winners of 3x3 basketball tournament among state institutions - PHOTO

A 3x3 basketball tournament was held among state institutions.

8 state institutions were represented in the competition organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation, Idman.biz reports.

AZAL was the first among women in the competition organized on a specially installed basketball court at the European Games Park.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports and SOCAR finished the competition in the second and third places, respectively. AZAL, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the State Customs Committee stood out among men.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

A basketball player who plays for Fenerbahce and Besiktas was hit by a car
8 September 13:51
Basketball

A basketball player who plays for Fenerbahce and Besiktas was hit by a car

Turkish basketball player Ilkan Karaman died in an unfortunate way
Scouting process for youth basketball players completed - PHOTO
6 September 18:10
Basketball

Scouting process for youth basketball players completed - PHOTO

243 basketball players participated in the review process held in U12, U14 and U16 age categories
Halil Atli: "We will completely renew our team"
6 September 17:16
Basketball

Halil Atli: "We will completely renew our team"

"Our main goal is to represent Ganja well"
NTD Part Ways with team captain in surprise move
6 September 12:57
Basketball

NTD Part Ways with team captain in surprise move

The press service of the club released information about this
Loss in Ganja
6 September 12:07
Basketball

Loss in Ganja

It was the 10th loss in Ganja
NTD returned to Baku
6 September 11:59
Basketball

NTD returned to Baku

The press service of the club released information about this, Idman.biz reports

Most read

Second defeat in a row from Azerbaijan - VIDEO
8 September 21:54
Football

Second defeat in a row from Azerbaijan - VIDEO

The Azerbaijani national team played their second game in the UEFA Nations League
Paris 2024: Raman Salei clinches bronze
7 September 22:19
Paralympism

Paris 2024: Raman Salei clinches bronze

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, held in the capital of France, continue
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Raman Salei on Paralympic bronze - PHOTO
7 September 23:04
Paris-2024

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Raman Salei on Paralympic bronze - PHOTO

"I congratulate the bronze medalist!"
26 years later, the same city, the same country: Azerbaijan - Slovakia
8 September 11:09
Football

26 years later, the same city, the same country: Azerbaijan - Slovakia

The match between Slovakia and Azerbaijan will start today at 20:00 Baku time