Winners of 3x3 basketball tournament among state institutions - PHOTO

A 3x3 basketball tournament was held among state institutions.

8 state institutions were represented in the competition organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation, Idman.biz reports.

AZAL was the first among women in the competition organized on a specially installed basketball court at the European Games Park.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports and SOCAR finished the competition in the second and third places, respectively. AZAL, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the State Customs Committee stood out among men.

Idman.biz