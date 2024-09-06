Halil Atli: "We will completely renew our team"

Halil Atli, the new head coach of "Ganja" basketball club, gave an interview to Idman.biz.

- How did you come to Ganja?

- My move to Ganja became a reality after an insightful meeting with the club's officials. Their ambitious projects and vision for the future of Ganja immediately captured my attention. The management is committed to elevating the club to new heights, with a focus on progress and excellence at every level. Recognizing the club's potential to achieve these goals is what ultimately brought me here. I’ve now been in Ganja for about a week, and I must say, the city is even more beautiful than I had imagined. There are countless fascinating places to explore, making my experience here truly enriching. I’m excited to be part of this journey and look forward to contributing to the club’s success.

- What is your main goal in the club?

- ⁠Our main goal is to properly represent Ganja. This is the second largest city in Azerbaijan. We are proud to represent the city of Ganja, which has an ancient spirit and hospitable people. People here are very interested in football and basketball. For this reason, in order not to waste their trust, we will achieve high results together with our basketball players this season.

- Were you interested in Azerbaijani basketball before?

- ⁠I have been watching Azerbaijani basketball since the league games started. Of course, during this period, I also paid attention to the performances of Ganja. Indeed, last year our club could not achieve the expected result. But I believe that we will be at a better level with the basketball we will play with the team we have built this season.

- Some Turkish specialists work in the field of basketball in our country. Did you consult them before coming to the club?

- ⁠Azerbaijan has really experienced coaches. There are also many specialists from Russia, Lithuania, Turkiye, and other countries. Before coming to Baku, I exchanged ideas with the coaches I know and work here. They said very nice things about the local championship. They said that basketball is developing in Azerbaijan.

- What are the goals set by the club management?

- ⁠Our main goal in the championship is to achieve high results and finish the season in one of the top places. Then we want to make the playoffs and make the most of our chance here. We have built all our work on this. Our main goal is to represent Ganja well.

- Are new players expected to join the team?

- ⁠We will completely renew our team. We want to recruit players who are known and recognized, and who have contributed to the championship at the same time. We want to build a good team. We will bring legionnaire players to the team. We did not get along without talking to any basketball player. While talking with them, we tried to find out their thoughts about Ganja in particular. All the players who come to our club are very willing. We have the opportunity to talk with 7 foreign basketball players, of which we have already brought 6 people. We will present their names to the public as soon as possible.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz