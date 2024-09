Ganja club, plays in the Azerbaijan Basketball League, has made 4 separations.

The press service of the club released information about this, Idman.biz reports.

The team decided not to continue with Orkhan Abbasov, Tariel Yusifzada, Rufat Mahmudzade and Alibay Mammadli, whose contracts have expired.

Before, Ganja said goodbye to 6 international players.

