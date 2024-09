The new head coach of Ganja, which plays in the Azerbaijan Basketball League, has been determined.

As Idman.biz reports, this post has been assigned to Halil Atli.

A 1-year contract was signed with the Turkish specialist. The 37-year-old coach has worked with Turkish national teams in lower age groups as well as in clubs. He performed as the head and assistant coach.

Halil Atli worked as a coach in Mersin SK. His team qualified for the Super League as champions of the last season.

Idman.biz