Mercedes Walker: "We got weak a lot"

"Both teams were very strong."

It was told to Idman.biz by Mercedes Walker, a member of Azerbaijan's 3x3 basketball team.

He commented on the suspension of the competition in the qualifying round of the European Cup held in Vienna, the capital of Austria. The experienced basketball player, who lost to the national teams of Spain (12:20) and Austria (7:21) in the group, said that they did their best as a team: "Our opponents were very strong and experienced. Each of us wanted to win these games. Unfortunately, we met with such a result. We were very disappointed not to win. We thought a lot about this match with the girls. In my opinion, despite everything, we had a great season."

Azerbaijan team, which is the last in the group, is out of the playoffs.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz