23 August 2024
EN

Mercedes Walker: "We got weak a lot"

Basketball
News
23 August 2024 17:18
8
Mercedes Walker: "We got weak a lot"

"Both teams were very strong."

It was told to Idman.biz by Mercedes Walker, a member of Azerbaijan's 3x3 basketball team.

He commented on the suspension of the competition in the qualifying round of the European Cup held in Vienna, the capital of Austria. The experienced basketball player, who lost to the national teams of Spain (12:20) and Austria (7:21) in the group, said that they did their best as a team: "Our opponents were very strong and experienced. Each of us wanted to win these games. Unfortunately, we met with such a result. We were very disappointed not to win. We thought a lot about this match with the girls. In my opinion, despite everything, we had a great season."

Azerbaijan team, which is the last in the group, is out of the playoffs.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

Related news

68 percent of Azerbaijan national team
14:27
Basketball

68 percent of Azerbaijan national team

After the first day of the 3x3 European Cup of basketball, the most productive players were announced
Azerbaijan national team begins to compete in the European Cup
22 August 12:41
Basketball

Azerbaijan national team begins to compete in the European Cup

The 3x3 European Cup of basketball starts today
The positions of the Azerbaijani teams in the Women's series have been announced
20 August 15:48
Basketball

The positions of the Azerbaijani teams in the Women's series have been announced

On the eve of the last two rounds of the Women's 3x3 basketball series, the general schedule of the teams has been announced
Sabah went to Lithuania
20 August 14:57
Basketball

Sabah went to Lithuania

Sabah club, consisting of men's basketball players, went to a training camp
Azerbaijan national teams in the European Cup - CALENDAR
19 August 12:15
Basketball

Azerbaijan national teams in the European Cup - CALENDAR

The competition will be held in Vienna, the capital of Austria, from August 22 to 25
Azerbaijan national team has advanced in the world ranking
19 August 10:35
Basketball

Azerbaijan national team has advanced in the world ranking

The table includes the best 30 teams in the world

Most read

Serious loss in Qarabag
21 August 09:58
Azerbaijan football

Serious loss in Qarabag

Julio Romao will not wear a uniform in the return match of the Champions League playoffs
Qarabag: for the first time after 2463 days
21 August 14:45
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag: for the first time after 2463 days

Dinamo Zagreb was the second team to beat Qarabag by a big score in the Champions League
Qarabag lost, Azerbaijan maintained its position - UEFA rating
21 August 09:29
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag lost, Azerbaijan maintained its position - UEFA rating

There have been changes in the UEFA ranking of countries
Qarabag lost in the first match - VIDEO
21 August 00:58
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag lost in the first match - VIDEO

Qarabag played its next match in the Champions League