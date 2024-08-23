68 percent of Azerbaijan national team

After the first day of the 3x3 European Cup of basketball, the most productive players were announced.

Dina Ulyanova, the basketball player of the Azerbaijan national team, is also among the leaders, Idman.biz reports.

The leader of Azerbaijan national team scored 13 points in 2 matches. She is behind only Spain's Sandra Yqueravide. Pyrenean basketball player has 20 points.

Sandra was more productive than Azerbaijan national team who scored only 19 points in the two matches she lost. And Dina collected about 68 percent of Azerbaijan team's points.

Ulyanova shares the 2nd place in the top scorers list with Spanish Vega Ximeno and Austrian Alexia Alles. All three players scored 13 points.

Azerbaijan team lost to Spain 12:20 and Austria 7:21 in the group and finished the match.

Idman.biz