23 August 2024
EN

68 percent of Azerbaijan national team

Basketball
News
23 August 2024 14:27
2
68 percent of Azerbaijan national team

After the first day of the 3x3 European Cup of basketball, the most productive players were announced.

Dina Ulyanova, the basketball player of the Azerbaijan national team, is also among the leaders, Idman.biz reports.

The leader of Azerbaijan national team scored 13 points in 2 matches. She is behind only Spain's Sandra Yqueravide. Pyrenean basketball player has 20 points.

Sandra was more productive than Azerbaijan national team who scored only 19 points in the two matches she lost. And Dina collected about 68 percent of Azerbaijan team's points.

Ulyanova shares the 2nd place in the top scorers list with Spanish Vega Ximeno and Austrian Alexia Alles. All three players scored 13 points.

Azerbaijan team lost to Spain 12:20 and Austria 7:21 in the group and finished the match.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijan national team begins to compete in the European Cup
22 August 12:41
Basketball

Azerbaijan national team begins to compete in the European Cup

The 3x3 European Cup of basketball starts today
The positions of the Azerbaijani teams in the Women's series have been announced
20 August 15:48
Basketball

The positions of the Azerbaijani teams in the Women's series have been announced

On the eve of the last two rounds of the Women's 3x3 basketball series, the general schedule of the teams has been announced
Sabah went to Lithuania
20 August 14:57
Basketball

Sabah went to Lithuania

Sabah club, consisting of men's basketball players, went to a training camp
Azerbaijan national teams in the European Cup - CALENDAR
19 August 12:15
Basketball

Azerbaijan national teams in the European Cup - CALENDAR

The competition will be held in Vienna, the capital of Austria, from August 22 to 25
Azerbaijan national team has advanced in the world ranking
19 August 10:35
Basketball

Azerbaijan national team has advanced in the world ranking

The table includes the best 30 teams in the world
Spain became the champion in Baku
18 August 21:21
Basketball

Spain became the champion in Baku

Baku stage of the Women's 3x3 basketball series has been concluded

Most read

40 Azerbaijani chess players in the European Championship
20 August 18:49
Chess

40 Azerbaijani chess players in the European Championship

On August 22, the European chess championship among children and teenagers will start in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic
The goal of Qarabag Zagreb - 25&70
20 August 17:18
Azerbaijan football

The goal of Qarabag Zagreb - 25&70

Qarabag, which will be the guest of Dinamo Zagreb in the playoffs of the Champions League, is on the threshold of two jubilees
Serious loss in Qarabag
21 August 09:58
Azerbaijan football

Serious loss in Qarabag

Julio Romao will not wear a uniform in the return match of the Champions League playoffs
Qarabag: for the first time after 2463 days
21 August 14:45
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag: for the first time after 2463 days

Dinamo Zagreb was the second team to beat Qarabag by a big score in the Champions League