Azerbaijan national team begins to compete in the European Cup

The 3x3 European Cup of basketball starts today.

The women's basketball players of Azerbaijan will also compete on the first day of the competition organized in Vienna, the capital of Austria, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan team will play two games in the group stage. First, Azerbaijan national team will face Spain, then the hosts will face Austria.

European Cup

Group stage

August 22

15:40. Azerbaijan - Spain

19:15. Azerbaijan - Austria

The first two teams in each group will advance to the quarter finals.

Idman.biz