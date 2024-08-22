22 August 2024
EN

Azerbaijan national team begins to compete in the European Cup

Basketball
News
22 August 2024 12:41
14
The 3x3 European Cup of basketball starts today.

The women's basketball players of Azerbaijan will also compete on the first day of the competition organized in Vienna, the capital of Austria, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan team will play two games in the group stage. First, Azerbaijan national team will face Spain, then the hosts will face Austria.

European Cup
Group stage
August 22
15:40. Azerbaijan - Spain
19:15. Azerbaijan - Austria

The first two teams in each group will advance to the quarter finals.

Idman.biz

