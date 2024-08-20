Sabah went to Lithuania

Sabah club, consisting of men's basketball players, went to a training camp.

The capital club that will represent our country in the Champions League will prepare for the tournament in Lithuania, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani representative will train in the Baltic country until September 10. within the framework of the meeting, several test games will be held.

Sabah will compete in the qualifying round of the Champions League, which will be held in Antalya, Turkiye. The opponent of the representative of the capital in the 1st stage will be the Swedish club Norkoping Dolfin.

