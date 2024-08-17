18 August 2024
EN

Dina Ulyanova: "It was difficult to prepare for this competition after the Olympics"

Basketball
News
17 August 2024 19:25
24
"The meetings were very hard and difficult."

It was said by Dina Ulyanova, a member of Azerbaijan's 3x3 basketball team, Idman.biz reports.

She commented on the meetings held in the Baku stage of the Women's series. Ulyanova said that although they went to both matches to win, they did not succeed: "It was difficult to prepare for this competition after the Olympics, both physically and psychologically. However, in spite of all this, we collected ourselves and continued training."

According to her, they look to the future with confidence: "We believe that we will prepare well for the European Cup and achieve a high result. Of course, there is little time left. First of all, the main issue is to leave the group. On the eve of every tournament, we root ourselves for victory. We will fight for a medal in the cup as well."

Azerbaijan national team lost to Düsseldorf ZOOS (Germany) 8:21, and to the Ukrainian team (12:16) and bid farewell to the Baku stage.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

