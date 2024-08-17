Azerbaijan national team will face Ukraine - PHOTO

Baku stage of the Women's 3x3 basketball series has started.

All the participants of the main round have been announced after the qualifying round of the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

The second opponent of the Azerbaijan national team has also been determined. Ukraine won the qualification to group C, where Azerbaijan national team is located.

Competing in Group A of the qualifying round, the Ukrainians defeated Ireland 17:5 and Maebashi Flovlish (Japan) club with a score of 16:14. They competed against Azerbaijan and Düsseldorf ZOOS.

The meeting of Azerbaijan national team with Ukraine will take place today. The match will start at 18:30.

Azerbaijan team will play its first match against the German club. This match will start at 16:50.

