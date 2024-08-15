17 August 2024
Azerbaijan advanced, USA remained at the top - RATING

15 August 2024 17:18
45
FIBA has announced the ranking table of national teams consisting of men's basketball players.

Azerbaijan team is 104th in the list, which also includes the results of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan team has advanced one step compared to the last table. With 81.5 points, our national team passed Malaysia, Barbados and Guyana, leaving El Salvador and Ecuador ahead of them.

Azerbaijan national team is 44th in Europe. There are 160 teams in the table, and 47 teams in the ranking of the representatives of the old continent.

Note that the leader of the rating has not changed. The list is headed by the Olympic champion USA with 838.8 points.

