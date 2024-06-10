New Azerbaijan coach announces the time he will say goodbye to the main team

"We will try to perform well in the B division of the European Championship in Romania."

Zaur Pashayev, the new coach of the Azerbaijan national team consisting of young basketball players (U-20), told Idman.biz.

The athlete, who will work as an assistant to Spaniard Alberto Blanco in the national team, said that he will try to justify the trust: "The goal is to have a successful performance at the European Championship to be held next month. For many years, basketball was at the level of non-existence in our country. After Emin Amrullayev was elected president of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation, everything is going well. There has been a resurgence in basketball. Children train with passion. They perform in training camps and competitions. It is true that the team is a little weak because the basketball situation has not been encouraging for several years. But I believe that we will have a successful performance in Romania."

According to Pashayev, being appointed coach of the national team will not affect his basketball career: "I will play my last game in the national team in November this year. Young people are already coming. You need to make way for them. But I think about playing in the championship. I will probably end my basketball career in 2 years."

It should be noted that our U-20 national team will be in Romania from July 12 to 21 in Group B of the B division of the European Championship with the Netherlands, Great Britain, Portugal and Ireland.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz