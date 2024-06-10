Leap from Azerbaijan

The ranking table of national teams for 3x3 type of basketball has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the women's national team of Azerbaijan ranked 5th with 364,298 points.

Having successfully qualified for the European Cup, our team has achieved a 7-step jump. Canada leads the list (685,165). China (450,390) is second, France (421,010) third, Germany (381,183) fourth.

It should be noted that the ranking list of men is headed by Serbia’s Ub - 2928,578 points. The Azerbaijani national team was not included in the "Top-30".

