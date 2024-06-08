Azerbaijan beat Armenia

Azerbaijan's men's 3x3 basketball team played their first match in the qualification stage of the European Cup.

As Idman.biz reports, the Azerbaijan team faced Armenia.

The meeting took place in the first round of the qualification stage of the competition in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo. Azerbaijan defeated their opponent - 21:9.

Our team, which started the tournament with a victory, will play three more matches today. Our team consisting of Jordan Deangelo Davis, Amil Hamzayev, Jabrayil Akbarov and Endar Poladkhanli will face the hosts, Cyprus and Albania.

European Cup

Qualifying round

June 8

11:30. Armenia - Azerbaijan - 9:21

It should be noted that the winner of the first place in the games to be held on June 8-9 will directly qualify for the decisive stage of the European Cup. The group will determine the next team, which will call the second and third stage.

Idman.biz