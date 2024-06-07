7 June 2024
EN

Azerbaijani basketball players are preparing for the European Championship in Sheki

Basketball
News
7 June 2024 12:36
9
Azerbaijani basketball players are preparing for the European Championship in Sheki

Azerbaijan's U-16 and U-18 boys' basketball teams have started the first stage of the training camp at the Sheki Olympic Sports Complex.

Idman.biz reports that U-16, led by Tahir Bakhshiyev and Polad Hasanov, and U-18, coached by Anar Sariyev and Farid Amirov, continue their training twice a day.

The gathering of our teams is planned for successful participation in the games of the C division of the European Championship, which will be held on July 9-14 in Tirana (U-16), the capital of Albania, and on July 23-28 in Elbasan.

It should be noted that the first stage of the training camp will last until June 15.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Starting time of Azerbaijan-Armenia match confirmed
09:24
Basketball

Starting time of Azerbaijan-Armenia match confirmed

The basketball players will face the hosts, Cyprus and Albania, respectively
Amil Hamzayev: "We want to start the tournament with a victory over Armenia"
6 June 17:27
Basketball

Amil Hamzayev: "We want to start the tournament with a victory over Armenia"

"Our 1st game is with them"
New POSITION for the former executive director of Neftchi
5 June 11:44
Basketball

New POSITION for the former executive director of Neftchi

This was announced by the institution's press service
World ranking of national basketball clubs announced
4 June 12:29
Basketball

World ranking of national basketball clubs announced

The women's national team of Azerbaijan took 12th place with 209,703 points
Sports card of Michael Jordan fetches $3 million at auction - PHOTO
4 June 11:36
Basketball

Sports card of Michael Jordan fetches $3 million at auction - PHOTO

The price was raised 30 times at the event held at the Goldin auction house
Azerbaijan lost in the quarter-finals, Italy won in Gabala - PHOTO
3 June 18:00
Basketball

Azerbaijan lost in the quarter-finals, Italy won in Gabala - PHOTO

The playoff games of the tournament were held today

Most read

Cherchesov will not lead the national team in Azerbaijan match- REASON
5 June 13:34
Football

Cherchesov will not lead the national team in Azerbaijan match- REASON

The match on June 11 will be held in Hungary and will start at 19:00
The all-time best goalkeepers Azerbaijan has ever seen - Idman.biz RATING
5 June 16:20
Football

The all-time best goalkeepers Azerbaijan has ever seen - Idman.biz RATING

A rating table of the best international goalkeepers who played in our clubs
Knockout and apology from Galatasaray player - VIDEO
5 June 17:11
Football

Knockout and apology from Galatasaray player - VIDEO

"I will do everything to wash away my sin"
Gurban Gurbanov advances in the world ranking
4 June 17:24
Football

Gurban Gurbanov advances in the world ranking

The 500 strongest specialists on the planet were included in the June table