Azerbaijani basketball players are preparing for the European Championship in Sheki

Azerbaijan's U-16 and U-18 boys' basketball teams have started the first stage of the training camp at the Sheki Olympic Sports Complex.

Idman.biz reports that U-16, led by Tahir Bakhshiyev and Polad Hasanov, and U-18, coached by Anar Sariyev and Farid Amirov, continue their training twice a day.

The gathering of our teams is planned for successful participation in the games of the C division of the European Championship, which will be held on July 9-14 in Tirana (U-16), the capital of Albania, and on July 23-28 in Elbasan.

It should be noted that the first stage of the training camp will last until June 15.

Idman.biz