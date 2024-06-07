Starting time of Azerbaijan-Armenia match confirmed

The starting time of the games of the Azerbaijani national team in the 3X3 European Cup of basketball, which will be held in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, has been announced.

As per Idman.biz, the men's team of Azerbaijan will play their first match in the qualifying round against Armenia at 11:30.

The basketball players will face the hosts, Cyprus and Albania, respectively.

June 8

11:30 am. Armenia - Azerbaijan

16:10. Azerbaijan - Kosovo

19:40. Cyprus - Azerbaijan

23:45. Azerbaijan - Albania

Malta, Luxembourg, Andorra and Ireland will compete in the other group.

The women's national team will face Malta in its first match, and then Luxembourg.

June 8

at 5:50 p.m. Azerbaijan - Malta

23:20. Azerbaijan - Luxembourg

In the other group, Ireland, Andorra, Kosovo and Cyprus will test their strength.

It should be noted that the winner of the first place in the games to be held on June 8-9 will qualify directly for the decisive stage of the European Cup. Group runners-up and third-place finishers will cross-over to determine the next team, which will play the other group.

