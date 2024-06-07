7 June 2024
EN

Starting time of Azerbaijan-Armenia match confirmed

Basketball
News
7 June 2024 09:24
13
Starting time of Azerbaijan-Armenia match confirmed

The starting time of the games of the Azerbaijani national team in the 3X3 European Cup of basketball, which will be held in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, has been announced.

As per Idman.biz, the men's team of Azerbaijan will play their first match in the qualifying round against Armenia at 11:30.

The basketball players will face the hosts, Cyprus and Albania, respectively.

June 8
11:30 am. Armenia - Azerbaijan
16:10. Azerbaijan - Kosovo
19:40. Cyprus - Azerbaijan
23:45. Azerbaijan - Albania

Malta, Luxembourg, Andorra and Ireland will compete in the other group.

The women's national team will face Malta in its first match, and then Luxembourg.

June 8
at 5:50 p.m. Azerbaijan - Malta
23:20. Azerbaijan - Luxembourg

In the other group, Ireland, Andorra, Kosovo and Cyprus will test their strength.

It should be noted that the winner of the first place in the games to be held on June 8-9 will qualify directly for the decisive stage of the European Cup. Group runners-up and third-place finishers will cross-over to determine the next team, which will play the other group.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani basketball players are preparing for the European Championship in Sheki
12:36
Basketball

Azerbaijani basketball players are preparing for the European Championship in Sheki

The first stage of the training camp will last until June 15
Amil Hamzayev: "We want to start the tournament with a victory over Armenia"
6 June 17:27
Basketball

Amil Hamzayev: "We want to start the tournament with a victory over Armenia"

"Our 1st game is with them"
New POSITION for the former executive director of Neftchi
5 June 11:44
Basketball

New POSITION for the former executive director of Neftchi

This was announced by the institution's press service
World ranking of national basketball clubs announced
4 June 12:29
Basketball

World ranking of national basketball clubs announced

The women's national team of Azerbaijan took 12th place with 209,703 points
Sports card of Michael Jordan fetches $3 million at auction - PHOTO
4 June 11:36
Basketball

Sports card of Michael Jordan fetches $3 million at auction - PHOTO

The price was raised 30 times at the event held at the Goldin auction house
Azerbaijan lost in the quarter-finals, Italy won in Gabala - PHOTO
3 June 18:00
Basketball

Azerbaijan lost in the quarter-finals, Italy won in Gabala - PHOTO

The playoff games of the tournament were held today

Most read

Cherchesov will not lead the national team in Azerbaijan match- REASON
5 June 13:34
Football

Cherchesov will not lead the national team in Azerbaijan match- REASON

The match on June 11 will be held in Hungary and will start at 19:00
The all-time best goalkeepers Azerbaijan has ever seen - Idman.biz RATING
5 June 16:20
Football

The all-time best goalkeepers Azerbaijan has ever seen - Idman.biz RATING

A rating table of the best international goalkeepers who played in our clubs
Knockout and apology from Galatasaray player - VIDEO
5 June 17:11
Football

Knockout and apology from Galatasaray player - VIDEO

"I will do everything to wash away my sin"
Gurban Gurbanov advances in the world ranking
4 June 17:24
Football

Gurban Gurbanov advances in the world ranking

The 500 strongest specialists on the planet were included in the June table