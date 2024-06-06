6 June 2024
EN

Amil Hamzayev: "We want to start the tournament with a victory over Armenia"

Basketball
News
6 June 2024 17:27
7
"We finished our preparation today. We are not injured."

Amil Hamzayev, the captain of the Azerbaijan national team in the 3x3 type of basketball, told Idman.biz.

The experienced basketball player evaluated the preparations for the qualifying round of the European Cup, which will be held on June 8-9: "After the Azerbaijan championship, we had very little time for preparation. After the championship, we came directly to Serbia and participated in the training camp. We are fully prepared. We also tested our strength in friendly matches. We will leave for Pristina tonight."

Hamzayev said that their main goal is to get the cup: "Two years ago, we managed to finish this tournament as the leader. Last year, we performed unsuccessfully due to many injuries. We want to win again and participate in the final stage of the European Cup. A fundamental struggle against Armenia awaits us. Our 1st game is with them. We want to win against Armenia in the first match and give a good start to the tournament psychologically."

It should be noted that the qualifying round of the European Cup will be held in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo. The winner of the tournament will qualify for the European Cup, which will be held in Vienna, the capital of Austria, on August 22-25.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

