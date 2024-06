A collector's card of basketball great Michael Jordan was sold at auction.

The value of the card was 2.928 million dollars, Idman.biz reports.

The price was raised 30 times at the event held at the Goldin auction house. The card belonged to the Upper Deck Ultimate 2003/04 collection. The buyer paid $2.2 million plus a 22 percent commission. This card signed by Michael is only 1 copy.

It should be noted that Jordan was the NBA champion 6 times.

Idman.biz