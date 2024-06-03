Azerbaijan stopped the fight, Barcelona Panthers in the semi-finals - PHOTO

Playoff games of the Gabala stage of the World Women's Series of 3x3 basketball will be held today.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team will face Barcelona Panthers in the quarter-finals.

Azerbaijan, which finished the group stage in the 3rd place, will win in the playoffs and will face Portugal in the semi-finals.

It should be noted that our other representative in the tournament Baku Flames was 4th in the group stage and bid farewell to the competition.

Playoff

June 3

1/4 final

15:00. Barcelona Panthers - Azerbaijan - 21:8

15:25. Warsaw Lotto – Italy



1/2 final

16:00. Portugal – B2/A3

16:25. Poland – A2/B3



Final

17:20. 1st semi-final winner – 2nd semi-final winner



