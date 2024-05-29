Schedule of the Gabala stage in the Women's Series announced - PHOTO

The calendar of the Gabala stage of the Women's Series in the 3x3 type of basketball has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that 8 teams that will participate in the tournament to be held on June 2-3 have been divided into 2 pools.

Azerbaijan, Portugal, Baku Flames, and Warsaw Lotto are in polo A. Poland, Italy, Romania, and Barcelona Panthers will compete in polo B.

In the opening game of the stage, the national team of Azerbaijan and the newly formed Baku Flames will face each other. The game will start at 16:30. The meeting will be broadcast live onIdman TV.

June 2

I round

16:30. Azerbaijan - Baku Flames

16:55. Poland - Barcelona Panthers

17:20. Portugal - Warsaw Lotto

17:45. Italy - Romania

II round

18:10. Baku Flames - Warsaw Lotto

18:35. Barcelona Panthers - Romania

19:00. Azerbaijan - Portugal

19:25. Poland – Italy

III round

20:00. Portugal - Baku Flames

20:25. Italy - Barcelona Panthers

20:50. Warsaw Lotto - Azerbaijan

21:15. Romania - Poland

June 3

1/4 final

17:00. B2 – A3

17:25. A2 – B3

1/2 final

18:00. A1 – B2/A3

18:25. B1 – A2/B3

Final

19:20. A1/B2/A3 – B1/A2/B3

Idman.biz