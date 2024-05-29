29 May 2024
Schedule of the Gabala stage in the Women's Series announced - PHOTO

Basketball
News
29 May 2024 17:15
11
Schedule of the Gabala stage in the Women's Series announced - PHOTO

The calendar of the Gabala stage of the Women's Series in the 3x3 type of basketball has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that 8 teams that will participate in the tournament to be held on June 2-3 have been divided into 2 pools.

Azerbaijan, Portugal, Baku Flames, and Warsaw Lotto are in polo A. Poland, Italy, Romania, and Barcelona Panthers will compete in polo B.

In the opening game of the stage, the national team of Azerbaijan and the newly formed Baku Flames will face each other. The game will start at 16:30. The meeting will be broadcast live onIdman TV.

June 2
I round
16:30. Azerbaijan - Baku Flames
16:55. Poland - Barcelona Panthers
17:20. Portugal - Warsaw Lotto
17:45. Italy - Romania

II round
18:10. Baku Flames - Warsaw Lotto
18:35. Barcelona Panthers - Romania
19:00. Azerbaijan - Portugal
19:25. Poland – Italy

III round
20:00. Portugal - Baku Flames
20:25. Italy - Barcelona Panthers
20:50. Warsaw Lotto - Azerbaijan
21:15. Romania - Poland

June 3
1/4 final
17:00. B2 – A3
17:25. A2 – B3
1/2 final
18:00. A1 – B2/A3
18:25. B1 – A2/B3

Final
19:20. A1/B2/A3 – B1/A2/B3

Idman.biz

