28 May 2024
EN

Azerbaijan national team will prepare for the match with Armenia in Serbia

Basketball
News
28 May 2024 13:49
16
The men's 3x3 basketball national team of Azerbaijan has left for the training camp.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan team will prepare in Novi Sad, Seribaya.

Jordan Davis is expected to join the team consisting of Amil Hamzayev, Zaur Pashayev, Jabrayil Akbarov, Ender Poladkhanli and Kamran Mammadov in the coming days. The final team of 4 people will be chosen from among these basketball players and will be decided at the end of the preparation process. The main goal of the meeting, which will last until June 7, is to prepare for the qualifying round of the European Cup, which will be held on June 8-9 in Pristina, Kosovo.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan national team will face Kosovo, Cyprus, Albania and Armenia in group B of the qualification stage.

