20 May 2024
EN

Murat Dikmen: "We could not do our best"

Basketball
News
20 May 2024 09:59
12
Murat Dikmen: "We could not do our best"

"We didn't deserve to win. We really played the worst basketball of the season."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the Khazri head coach Murat Dikmen.

The specialist, who lost to Sabah 63:94 in the 2nd match of the ABL final series, said that they had a concentration problem in the match: "Nothing is decided in the first match. As I always say, an up-and-down performance can always happen in a playoff series. We experienced this in excess in the second game as well. That's why we couldn't show character. This is what annoys me the most. I expected my players to fight more. In the end, winning and losing are normal. We will prepare for the third match of the final series. I hope that we will do our best in the third match that we could not show in this one."

It should be noted that after 2 games, each team won 1 victory in the series. The club that will win 3 times will be the champion. The next meeting in the series will be held on May 22.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

The man of decisive games - Irving
19 May 14:20
Basketball

The man of decisive games - Irving

He has 14 such matches on his account
Rimas Kurtinaitis not satisfied: "We don’t feel the energy"
17 May 11:32
Basketball

Rimas Kurtinaitis not satisfied: "We don’t feel the energy"

"Our other local basketball players, who had to replace them, were not ready to play for 30 minutes"
Striking statement from Khazri head coach
17 May 10:44
Basketball

Striking statement from Khazri head coach

"We are already ahead in the series with a score of 1:0"
Azerbaijan competing in Elorda Cup
14 May 17:04
Basketball

Azerbaijan competing in Elorda Cup

6 athletes of our national team will test their strength in the Elorda Cup, which will start today
Azerbaijan ranked as world’s 6th
13 May 13:05
Basketball

Azerbaijan ranked as world’s 6th

The ranking table of national teams for 3x3 type of basketball has been announced
Emin Amrullayev at the General Assembly of FIBA ​​Europe
11 May 15:44
Basketball

Emin Amrullayev at the General Assembly of FIBA ​​Europe

FIBA Europe General Assembly was held in Portoroz, Slovenia

Most read

Ukraine national players for EURO-2024
17 May 17:10
Euro 2024

Ukraine national players for EURO-2024

The head coach of the national team, Sergey Rebrov, has identified the players he will trust in the tournament
14 Champions League record holders - LIST
18 May 11:34
Football

14 Champions League record holders - LIST

The list announced by IFFHS includes at least 120 matches
Lifetime contract at Sevilla
18 May 17:55
Football

Lifetime contract at Sevilla

The 38-year-old player will play in the team until December of the next season
Vur Cup: 27 goals in 4 games - PHOTO - VIDEO
18 May 22:42
Azerbaijan football

Vur Cup: 27 goals in 4 games - PHOTO - VIDEO

The second games of the quarter-final stage were held in the Vur Cup 2 U-19 mini-football league organized by AFFA and AMF