Murat Dikmen: "We could not do our best"

"We didn't deserve to win. We really played the worst basketball of the season."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the Khazri head coach Murat Dikmen.

The specialist, who lost to Sabah 63:94 in the 2nd match of the ABL final series, said that they had a concentration problem in the match: "Nothing is decided in the first match. As I always say, an up-and-down performance can always happen in a playoff series. We experienced this in excess in the second game as well. That's why we couldn't show character. This is what annoys me the most. I expected my players to fight more. In the end, winning and losing are normal. We will prepare for the third match of the final series. I hope that we will do our best in the third match that we could not show in this one."

It should be noted that after 2 games, each team won 1 victory in the series. The club that will win 3 times will be the champion. The next meeting in the series will be held on May 22.

