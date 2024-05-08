Ugur Ozdemir: "If the result was determined by the performance..."

"The opponent did not allow us to play with the same hardness and under the same standards in the first half. Especially, if those who understand basketball have watched this part, they will know very well what I am talking about."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the head coach of Khirdalan Ugur Ozdemir.

The Turkish specialist commented on the 85:101 defeat against Sabah in the first match of the ABL semifinals. He said that they could not play the game they wanted: "We were very bad at the attack. The opponent, on the other hand, showed an extra offensive performance. If the result was determined by the performance... We made mistakes and we will definitely learn from them. I hope others will learn from their mistakes. Because we are already playing in the playoffs, but some of them are not at that level."

It should be noted that the next match of the series between the parties will be held on May 10.

