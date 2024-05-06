Tahir Bakhshiyev: "Whoever reached this stage would be decisive"

"The game, as I expected, took place in an intense struggle. Amil Hamzayev and Said Ismayilov showed their maximum ability and won."

Tahir Bakhshiyev, head coach of the NTD-INDIGO basketball club, told Idman.biz.

The specialist who coaches the national team evaluated their chances in the semi-finals of the Azerbaijan championship in the game against Khazri. He said that it did not matter if the opponent was a debutant or Sarhadchi: "We knew that whoever reached this stage would be decisive. We had prepared for the game with both clubs. We watched and analyzed their games. We are almost ready for the semi-finals. Chances are 50 to 50. Khazri has very strong players. The captain of the team, Amil Hamzayev, is a very experienced player. Young Said Ismayilov is showing himself very well this year. Vugar Mamishov has started playing well in recent games. Therefore, it will be difficult."

Bakhshiyev also assessed the chances of the Khachmaz representative: every team that will compete in the "Final of Four" is thinking about becoming a champion. Although no one says it, the thought of those who have come this far are gold medals. The games will show whether it will be accepted or not. But I think each of the 4 clubs has this strength."

It should be noted that the first meeting between Khazri and NTD-INDIGO will be held on May 8.

Emin Aga

