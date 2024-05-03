3 May 2024
What prompted the Neftchi - Khirdalan match scandal? – VIDEO

3 May 2024 14:35
The reason for the incident was revealed after the game in which Khirdalan won against Neftchi with a score of 76:73 in the ABL playoff stage.

According to the information obtained by Idman.biz, the scandal was caused by Khirdalan basketball player Xavier Brewer.

During the game, a dispute arose between the American and Farid Amirov, the assistant coach of the whites-blacks. After the match, Brewer's use of the phrase ‘go home’ made Amirov angry.

The specialist attacked the opponent's technical staff. It was possible to calm him down. Later, the participants of the incident, who spoke outside, reconciled.

It should be noted that Khirdalan defeated Neftchi in both games and advanced to the semi-finals. They will face Sabah at this stage.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

