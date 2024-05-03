3 May 2024
EN

Khirdalan head coach: "Such games make us stronger"

3 May 2024 10:42
"It was an interesting game. Every second was a match full of struggle."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the head coach of Khirdalan Ugur Ozdemir.

In the second match of the Azerbaijan Basketball League playoff stage, the specialist, who defeated Neftchi with a score of 76:73 and advanced to the semi-finals, said that his team tuned into the game too late: "In the last moments, we believed in ourselves more. That's exactly what we did when we needed to play simple. That's why we won. I congratulate my team. Winning such tough games makes us stronger. From that point of view, I am happy to have basketball players who live the moment and fight every second of the game. The work is not over. We will try to fight better in the upcoming games and make maximum progress."

It should be noted that the first match of the semi-final between Sabah and Khirdalan will be held on May 7.

Idman.biz

