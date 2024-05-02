Murat Dikmen: "We built a special defense system"

"The match was under our control from the first minutes. We played an aggressive game both in attack and defense."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the head coach of Khazri Murat Dikmen.

The expert, who won 98:64 against Sarhadchi in the playoff stage of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, said that the main secret of the victory was their good analysis of the opponent: "We were aware of the plan of the opponent. Accordingly, we have built a private defense system. We managed to go to the big break as we wanted. At the same time, we did not allow Sarhadchi to make a comeback. Since it was the playoffs, it was very important for us to have both defensive toughness and different options in attack. We managed to achieve what we wanted in this meeting as well."

Dikmen drew attention to the importance of his main players recovering from their injuries and coming to the match: "Amil Hamzayev's performance after his injury allowed Jeremy McLaughlin to play comfortably as well. In addition, our other basketball players did more than their duties. Platek was injured for about a month and today he played his first match. Andrew's presence on the field makes opposing defenders more careful, and in return, our other players take shots from more suitable positions. I expect him to recover his 3-point shooting and perform better as the day goes on. Said Ismayilov also did great in defense. Our team fought very well in this match. Yusuf Muhammed was not included in the team for a special reason. I need all my players in the playoffs. We have started to show the desired performance again. After that, I hope that we will develop both our mental and physical condition to the desired level."

It should be noted that the second match of the pair will be held on May 3. The team that wins 2 wins will advance to the semi-finals and will compete against NTD-INDIGO.

Idman.biz