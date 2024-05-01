Neftchi head coach: "We lost a lot of points"

"It was an extremely difficult game. Both teams fought very hard."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the Neftchi head coach Anar Sariyev.

The specialist, who lost to Khirdalan in the first match of the playoff stage of the Azerbaijan Basketball League with a score of 75:80, said that one of the main reasons for the defeat was the lost points: "The opponent played a good game, fought with determination and won. We lost a lot of points. Our shots, our penalty shots were very weak. I would say that this was one of the main reasons for our defeat. We have to work on them and prepare for the next match. I believe that we will win the third match."

It should be noted that the 2nd meeting of the series between the parties will be held on May 2.

