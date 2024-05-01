1 May 2024
EN

Neftchi head coach: "We lost a lot of points"

Basketball
News
1 May 2024 11:00
Neftchi head coach: "We lost a lot of points"

"It was an extremely difficult game. Both teams fought very hard."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the Neftchi head coach Anar Sariyev.

The specialist, who lost to Khirdalan in the first match of the playoff stage of the Azerbaijan Basketball League with a score of 75:80, said that one of the main reasons for the defeat was the lost points: "The opponent played a good game, fought with determination and won. We lost a lot of points. Our shots, our penalty shots were very weak. I would say that this was one of the main reasons for our defeat. We have to work on them and prepare for the next match. I believe that we will win the third match."

It should be noted that the 2nd meeting of the series between the parties will be held on May 2.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Fixtures of Azerbaijani-Armenia matches announced
30 April 12:23
Basketball

Fixtures of Azerbaijani-Armenia matches announced

The time of the group stage matches of the 5 national teams of Azerbaijan has been determined
Ganja head coach explained the reason of 9th place
27 April 17:49
Basketball

Ganja head coach explained the reason of 9th place

"We also played well in rebounds and won"
LeBron James gives in-depth response on pressure of being down by Nuggets - VIDEO
26 April 15:35
Basketball

LeBron James gives in-depth response on pressure of being down by Nuggets - VIDEO

“At the end of the day it's just basketball”
Bedri Meric: "I am not a foreigner in Ganja" - INTERVIEW
26 April 11:59
Basketball

Bedri Meric: "I am not a foreigner in Ganja" - INTERVIEW

"We are next-door neighbors with him"
Rimas Kurtinaitis: "We still have a lot to work on" - INTERVIEW
25 April 20:44
Basketball

Rimas Kurtinaitis: "We still have a lot to work on" - INTERVIEW

"Discipline always comes first for me"
Two steps up from Azerbaijan
22 April 17:58
Basketball

Two steps up from Azerbaijan

They are the third team in the world with 503,592 points

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov left behind the head coaches of German and Italian clubs
30 April 16:52
Football

Gurban Gurbanov left behind the head coaches of German and Italian clubs

The new rating list of the world's best head coaches has been announced
4 champions for Qarabag
29 April 09:21
Football

4 champions for Qarabag

FCSB in Romania, Larne in Northern Ireland, Hamrun in Malta, Sellye in Slovenia won the title of champion
Ulviyya Fataliyeva becomes the European champion – FOR THE FIRST TİME
29 April 16:14
Chess

Ulviyya Fataliyeva becomes the European champion – FOR THE FIRST TİME

The 27-year-old Azerbaijani player has won the European Women's Chess Championship 2024
Shakhriyar declines and Ulviyya maintains her position
30 April 15:53
Chess

Shakhriyar declines and Ulviyya maintains her position

FIDE announced the standard top 100 players for April 2024