26 April 2024
EN

LeBron James gives in-depth response on pressure of being down by Nuggets - VIDEO

Basketball
News
26 April 2024 15:35
“You're supposed to have anxiety and pressure”.

Idman.biz reports that LeBron James was asked about the Lakers needing to play near-perfect basketball to have a chance of winning a game against the Nuggets.

"It's the postseason. We're professionals. You're supposed to have anxiety and pressure, feel the pressure, that's what it's about. That's what the postseason is about. So I don't know how to answer that question, I don't know. I don't know. You have to ask the individuals that question and see how they feel. It's hard for me to be like 'This is what I think. I can't do that, l'm not a mind reader. I don't know. But this is the postseason, me and [Anthony Davis] have been playing together for six years and we've been to the mountain top, we've been close to the mountain top, we've played a lot of games. We know what it takes to win, what it takes to win a championship, and how damn near perfect you got to be. That's not like something that's so crazy to obtain. I've been a part of it four times where you have to have almost perfect basketball to win. And I've done it with him. I'm not a guy that you should ask that because I don't feel a way about anybody that doesn't want to strive to be as close to perfect as possible. And it's just basketball. At the end of the day, it's just basketball."

Idman.biz

Tags:

