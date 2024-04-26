LeBron James gives in-depth response on pressure of being down by Nuggets - VIDEO

“You're supposed to have anxiety and pressure”.

Idman.biz reports that LeBron James was asked about the Lakers needing to play near-perfect basketball to have a chance of winning a game against the Nuggets.

"It's the postseason. We're professionals. You're supposed to have anxiety and pressure, feel the pressure, that's what it's about. That's what the postseason is about. So I don't know how to answer that question, I don't know. I don't know. You have to ask the individuals that question and see how they feel. It's hard for me to be like 'This is what I think. I can't do that, l'm not a mind reader. I don't know. But this is the postseason, me and [Anthony Davis] have been playing together for six years and we've been to the mountain top, we've been close to the mountain top, we've played a lot of games. We know what it takes to win, what it takes to win a championship, and how damn near perfect you got to be. That's not like something that's so crazy to obtain. I've been a part of it four times where you have to have almost perfect basketball to win. And I've done it with him. I'm not a guy that you should ask that because I don't feel a way about anybody that doesn't want to strive to be as close to perfect as possible. And it's just basketball. At the end of the day, it's just basketball."

