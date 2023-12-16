16 December 2023
EN

Neftchi head coach announced the reason for the defeat

Basketball
News
16 December 2023 10:49
Neftchi head coach announced the reason for the defeat

"As one of our main players Nijat Nasirov, Michael Carter and Kamran Mammadov were injured, we started the game with 8 people."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the head coach of "Neftchi" Anar Sariyev after the match against "Khirdalan" in the VIII round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League.

Saying that he was upset by the defeat with the score of 80:102, the expert said that only the beginning of the match went as they wanted: "However, towards the middle of the match, the players began to feel tired. Perhaps the fact that they did not take the opponent seriously played a decisive role in our defeat. I don't think we will be able to play the game we want until our team is in a bad shape due to injury. Despite all this, from December 18, "Sharhadchi" we will prepare for the game. I believe that we will end the first round with victory."

It should be noted that "Neftchi", which has 13 points, is ranked 4th in the tournament table.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ugur Ozdemir: "My team did a great job against Neftchi"
09:17
Basketball

Ugur Ozdemir: "My team did a great job against Neftchi"

"The absence of two very important basketball players of our opponent - Kamran Mammadov and Michael Carter - affected their games".
The champion against the debutant, the neighbors against each other
15 December 14:08
Basketball

The champion against the debutant, the neighbors against each other

In the first match of the tour "Khazri" won against "Sarhadchi" with a score of 117:100
Daniel Westbrook: “They are a very dangerous team
15 December 13:51
Basketball

Daniel Westbrook: “They are a very dangerous team

"But if we play with all our strength, we can beat any team."
"Sarhadchi" head coach: "We need new players"
14 December 14:30
Basketball

"Sarhadchi" head coach: "We need new players"

"Sarhadchi" is seventh with 10 points after the XVIII round
Turkish specialist: "If we want to become the champion of Azerbaijan..."
14 December 12:07
Basketball

Turkish specialist: "If we want to become the champion of Azerbaijan..."

After the VIII round, "Khazri" is the leader with 15 points
"Sumgayit" basketball player: "3-point shots have become my calling card" - INTERVIEW
11 December 17:54
Basketball

"Sumgayit" basketball player: "3-point shots have become my calling card" - INTERVIEW

American basketball player of "Sumgayit" Lenard Dixon gave an interview to the press service of the club.

Most read

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held
13 December 15:50
Weightlifting

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held in Shuvalan Heavy Athletics Center
Tahir Gozel: "Qarabag spirit played a role in achieving the historic result"
15 December 15:13
Azerbaijan football

Tahir Gozel: "Qarabag spirit played a role in achieving the historic result"

He appreciated the historical success of the representative of Aghdam
“Gabala" was defeated, "Sabah" lost again - VIDEO
15 December 17:37
Azerbaijan football

“Gabala" was defeated, "Sabah" lost again - VIDEO

Two more games of the XVII round were held today in the Azerbaijan Premier League
President's Cup opening ceremony was held - PHOTO
15 December 16:57
Equestrian

President's Cup opening ceremony was held - PHOTO

8 teams will compete in 2 groups in the tournament, which will continue until December 24