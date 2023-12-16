Neftchi head coach announced the reason for the defeat

"As one of our main players Nijat Nasirov, Michael Carter and Kamran Mammadov were injured, we started the game with 8 people."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the head coach of "Neftchi" Anar Sariyev after the match against "Khirdalan" in the VIII round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League.

Saying that he was upset by the defeat with the score of 80:102, the expert said that only the beginning of the match went as they wanted: "However, towards the middle of the match, the players began to feel tired. Perhaps the fact that they did not take the opponent seriously played a decisive role in our defeat. I don't think we will be able to play the game we want until our team is in a bad shape due to injury. Despite all this, from December 18, "Sharhadchi" we will prepare for the game. I believe that we will end the first round with victory."

It should be noted that "Neftchi", which has 13 points, is ranked 4th in the tournament table.

Idman.biz