Ugur Ozdemir: "My team did a great job against Neftchi"

"The absence of two very important basketball players of our opponent - Kamran Mammadov and Michael Carter - affected their games".

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the head coach of "Khirdalan" Ugur Ozdemir.

The specialist, who defeated "Neftchi" with a score of 102:80 in the VIII round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, said that good preparation for the match played an important role in their victory: "We wanted to win this match. Local basketball players of "Neftchi" helped the team a lot with 3-point shots. I can say the same about our legionnaires. This was very important for us. Thanks to this, we were able to make a significant difference in the 2nd and 4th periods. In general, we played a very fast-paced game.

According to the Turkish specialist, the expansion of the team thanks to recent transfers has increased the strength of the team: "We received 49 points of support from the bench, which was a very important point. Until now, I couldn't find a player that I could change on the bench, but the recent transfers have made our job a lot easier. At the moment, we can defend more easily and attack faster. Our rebound problem has been solved to some extent. We had 21 offensive rebounds today, which is important. I congratulate my team for playing a perfect game against such an opponent. Our new player Teyvion Kirk had a great impact with 22 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists. We have a lot of work to do with him and our other legionnaires, and we believe that we will be better than that.

It should be noted that "Khirdalan" took the 5th place in the tournament table with 12 points. "Neftchi" is fourth with 13 points.

Idman.biz