15 December 2023
EN

Daniel Westbrook: “They are a very dangerous team

Basketball
News
15 December 2023 13:51
Daniel Westbrook: “They are a very dangerous team

"As always, we expect victory in the upcoming game. I think the team is well prepared and ready for the match."

Idman.biz reports that NTD-INDIGO basketball player Daniel Westbrook said this while evaluating the game against "Jalilabad" in the Azerbaijan Championship.

The American basketball player said that they analyzed the opponent well: "I have watched several games of "Jalilabad" this season. Although their results are not at any level yet, they are a very dangerous team. I think we are in very good form at the moment. Our team improves game by game. There are many really strong clubs in the league. But if we play with all our strength, we can beat any team."

It should be noted that the NTD-INDIGO - Jalilabad match, which will be held within the VIII round, will start on December 17 at 12:00.

Idman.biz

