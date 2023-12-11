11 December 2023
EN

"Sumgayit" basketball player: "3-point shots have become my calling card" - INTERVIEW

Basketball
News
11 December 2023 17:54
"Sumgayit" basketball player: "3-point shots have become my calling card" - INTERVIEW

Idman.biz reports that he talked about his career, his situation in the club and his goals

- How do you remember coming to basketball?

- I was born in 1999 in Riverside, California. I saw my future in this sport since I was a basketball player since I was a child. As a result, I reached my goal. I played in "Minnesota Crookston" and "Est Central" university clubs in America.

- What can you say about your European career?

- I started my European career in Slovakia. I played for 3 months in "Nitra". But there I was on the field for an average of 5 minutes per game. I had to return to my homeland because of problems with my family and little luck.

- If you had to compare the basketball of Slovakia and Azerbaijan, what could you say?

- If we have to compare the championships of Slovakia and Azerbaijan, of course, since there are many years of basketball traditions in Slovakia, the level is higher there. Foreign basketball players playing in the Azerbaijan league are getting acquainted with this league. But promising basketball players are chasing the ball here as well. As for the specific performance of "Sumgayit", everything here is to my heart's content. I have a very good relationship with my teammates. In fact, everything should be like that. I think that if the level of understanding in the team is even higher, we will qualify for the playoffs without any problems.

- What do you see as your best feature?

- In basketball, my skillful use of 3-point shots has become my main calling card. I always practice these shots a lot. That's why this feature of mine is more noticeable in the games of "Sumgayit".

- What are your main career goals?

- As for my specific goals, it is necessary to work as well as to dream. It all depends on how I approach training. For example, I can play in Europe in the future. But my biggest dream is to play in the NBA. True, I have not had such an opportunity so far. But I have the idea to nominate for drafts. For now, I am thinking about the success of "Sumgayit". If the club offers me a new contract in the future, we can come to an agreement for me to stay here.

Idman.biz

Related news

"Khazri" will start, "Jalilabad" will finish
16:13
Basketball

"Khazri" will start, "Jalilabad" will finish

The games will be held in 4 days
Turkey's preparation of the girls' national team has started
10 December 19:38
Basketball

Turkey's preparation of the girls' national team has started

The Azerbaijan national team consisting of girls basketball players under 16 years of age has started a training camp in Turkey
Nikola Bozinovski: "We managed to make a comeback"
10 December 17:11
Basketball

Nikola Bozinovski: "We managed to make a comeback"

"We started the game badly. The opponent punished us by taking advantage of mistakes in our defense."
"Sabah" won in Sheki - VIDEO
10 December 13:57
Basketball

"Sabah" won in Sheki - VIDEO

Today, the seventh round of the Azerbaijan basketball championship was concluded
2 transfers from the debutant
10 December 13:03
Basketball

2 transfers from the debutant

"Khazri" has strengthened its team with 2 basketball players
"Sabah" parted ways with its head coach
10 December 10:31
Basketball

"Sabah" parted ways with its head coach

"Sabah" basketball club said goodbye to its head coach Boban Mitev

Most read

The position of our team without a head coach in the rating has been announced
9 December 15:01
Volleyball

The position of our team without a head coach in the rating has been announced

The FIVB ranking of volleyball teams has been announced
Baku hosts stunning FIA Prize Giving Ceremony - VIDEO - PHOTO
9 December 16:22
Other

Baku hosts stunning FIA Prize Giving Ceremony - VIDEO - PHOTO

FIA (International Automobile Federation) Prize Giving Ceremony, one of the most anticipated events in the sports world, was held in Baku for the first time ever on December 8
The Minister of Youth and Sports met with the leaders of Youth Houses, Olympic Sports Complexes and sports schools - PHOTO
8 December 23:27
Other

The Minister of Youth and Sports met with the leaders of Youth Houses, Olympic Sports Complexes and sports schools - PHOTO

Deputy Ministers Mariana Vasileva and Indira Hajiyeva also participated in the meeting
Azerbaijan volleyball player's health condition has lost ground
9 December 01:01
Volleyball

Azerbaijan volleyball player's health condition has lost ground

Tural Hasanli, the volleyball player of the Azerbaijan national team and "Khari Byul Byul Shusha", has deteriorated