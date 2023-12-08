The head coach of "Sumgait": "It is difficult to say how they will play"

"We are still in the formative stage. We are working on ourselves and will continue to do so."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Teymur Hasanov, the head coach of "Sumgait", before the match with "Khazri".

Emphasizing that they will host "Khazri" in their stadium in the VII round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, the expert said that among the teams competing in the championship, they are the last team to assemble their team: "Khazri" is a good team. The opponent team has extremely experienced basketball players. It is enough to mention the name of the captain of our national team, Amil Hamzayev. The thing is that three members of our team, Nazar Guliyev, Ismayil Aliyev and Jay Murrell, could not fully participate in weekly training because of illness and injury. It's hard to say how they will play, but we must win this match."

Huseynov also highlighted the ratio of the teams and said he was optimistic: "I estimate our chances at 50-50. The good news is that the team is improving from game to game. Basketball players know each other well. At least our game is interesting."

It should be noted that the match between "Sumgait" and "Khazri" will start at 16:30 today.

