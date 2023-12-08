The problem related to illness and injuries in the Azerbaijani club

"We have won the last two matches. We competed well, especially in the last match."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Murat Dikmen, the head coach of "Khazri" basketball club.

He evaluated the game against "Sumgait", which they will face in the VII round of the Azerbaijan championship. The Turkish expert said that they want to continue their winning streak in today's match: "Our preparations went well this week, but we have some difficulties. "Mark Vital was unable to train with us for two days because of food poisoning, Amil Hamzayev was infected with the flu, and Orkhan Suleymanli continued to have a slight knee injury."

According to Dikmen, who stated the problem related to illness and injuries, his team is ready to face "Sumgait": "We will be on the field with the whole team. We intend to maintain our position on the first steps. We want to win our next matches and finish the first round as a leader."

It should be noted that the match between "Sumgait" and "Khazri" will start at 16:30 today.

Idman.biz