Gurban Gurbanov gets no sanction for breaking tablet -Reason revealed - VIDEO

Azerbaijan football
News
4 April 2025 12:21
30
The reason why Qarabag’s head coach, Gurban Gurbanov, was not penalized for breaking a tablet in the technical zone during the first match of the Azerbaijan Cup semifinal against Araz-Nakhchivan has been clarified.

Erkin Huseynov, Chairman of the AFFA Disciplinary Committee, provided an explanation to Report, Idman.biz reports.

He stated that no punishment was issued for the coach's actions: "He broke his own tablet.

If the pieces of the tablet had fallen onto the field and injured someone, then a penalty would have been issued. No one was harmed, the game was not interrupted, and the referee did not issue a yellow or red card. The Disciplinary Committee makes decisions based on the reports from the AFFA representative and the referee. On what basis would we issue a penalty? If an appeal had been filed, it would have been successful. Some actions are subject to penalties, others are not. We announce decisions based on the Disciplinary Code."

Qarabag lost 0-1 to Araz-Nakhchivan, and the second leg between the teams will take place on April 23.

