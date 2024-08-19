19 August 2024
Azerbaijan football
Joy Lance Mickels scored his 30th goal in the Azerbaijan championships.

The anniversary of the Sabah striker coincided with the third round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

The 30-year-old German forward scored in the away match with Neftchi (2:0).

Joy-Lance, the best scorer of Sabah in the Premier League, scored all his goals in the team of the Baku club. He reached 30 in his 64th match.

Mickels is the 101st player to score 30 or more goals in the history of Azerbaijan championships. He shares the 98-101 places with Kamal Guliyev, Jeyhun Sultanov and Walter Guglielmon, who have the same number of distinctions.

The first goal of the German striker in the Premier League coincided with the 2021/22 season. On October 31, 2021, he scored in an away match against Gabala (3:1).

