Abdellah Zoubir: Best player of the week in Europe League

The best football player of the first games of the UEFA Europa League playoff stage has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that in this nomination Abdellah Zoubir, the football player of Qarabag, has surpassed all his competitors.

He beat Mauro Icardi from Galatasaray, Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Milan and Angel Di Maria from Benfica in the voting.

The Azerbaijani champion, who was the guest of Braga, won with a score of 4:2. Zoubir scored two goals and became the hero of the game. Abdellah, who was remembered for one pass, distinguished himself with 84 percent accurate passing.

It should be noted that the return match between Qarabag will take place on February 22 in Baku.

Idman.biz