Julio Romao: "We have a great chance to surprise"

"Being among the giants shows that our work is done well."

According to Idman.biz, this was said by Qarabag player Julio Romao.

The Brazilian midfielder did not hide his ambitions in his statement to the Portuguese press on the eve of the Europa League playoff match with Braga: "Despite the presence of well-known teams, Qarabag has been performing well in Azerbaijan for several years. This allows us to dream of greater success. We have a great chance to surprise. But we must be serious. We have to go to the match with Braga with our full strength.

It should be noted that the match between Braga and Qarabag will be held tomorrow.

