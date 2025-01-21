Diamond League to begin in April

The Diamond League series in athletics will kick off in April, continuing the tradition of hosting 14 tournaments throughout the year.

Idman.biz reports that the world's top athletes will compete for the right to participate in the Diamond League Final, scheduled for August 27-28 in Zurich, Switzerland.

The series will open on April 26 in Xiamen, China. China will also host the second leg in Shanghai on May 3.

Subsequent events will take place in Doha, Qatar, and Rabat, Morocco, before Europe hosts its first tournament on June 6 in Rome, Italy.

The series will then move to Oslo (Norway), Stockholm (Sweden), and Paris (France), followed by events in Eugene (USA), Monte Carlo (Monaco), and London (UK) in July.

In August, the Diamond League will near its conclusion with competitions in Silesia (Poland), Lausanne (Switzerland), and Brussels (Belgium). The series will culminate in the grand final, returning to Zurich for the first time since 2022.

Idman.biz