16 January 2025
EN

Hanna Skydan ranked 9th in world rankings

Athletics
News
16 January 2025 12:10
20
Hanna Skydan has secured the 9th spot in the global rankings for hammer throw, amassing a total of 1274 points.

The Azerbaijani athlete, who achieved 7th place at the Paris Olympics, earned these points through her performances in four key competitions last year, Idman.biz reports.

These include the Olympic qualification and final events, as well as podium finishes in tournaments held in Poland and Norway.
The rankings are led by Olympic champion Camryn Rogers (Canada), with Brooke Andersen (USA) in second place and Annette Annette Echikunwoke in third.

Idman.biz

Tags:

