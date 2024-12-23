23 December 2024
EN

Winners of President Cup race announced - PHOTOS

Athletics
News
23 December 2024 00:58
3
Winners of President Cup race announced - PHOTOS

For the first time in Azerbaijan's independence era, a full-distance marathon race has been successfully organized.

Idman.biz reports that the President Cup marathon was held in Guba, named the 'Sports Capital of 2024.'

The event was co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, and the "Victory" Running Club. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Javid Gurbanov, President of the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, emphasized the significance of the President Cup and promised the continued organization of such large-scale events.

Ilgar Mahmudov, Head of Guba District Executive Authority, noted that hosting the country's first full-distance marathon in Guba is a landmark event for the region. Acting Head of the Guba-Khachmaz Regional Youth and Sports Department, Gumru Mammadova, wished the participants success in their challenging journey.

The marathon attracted 132 athletes, including local runners and participants from Turkiye, Russia, Georgia, China, and Belgium. Starting at the Guba Olympic Sports Complex, the 42.195 km race followed Heydar Aliyev Avenue.

In the men’s category, Turkiye's representative, Ahmet Alkanoglu, emerged as the winner, completing the race in 2:40:37. Elman Abishov took second place, while Aga Aliyev finished third.

In the women’s category, Leyla Abdinova claimed the top spot with a time of 3:28:48. Juliya Belkova secured second place, followed by Natalia Shiyanova in third.

Winners in the 40+, 50+, and 60+ age categories included Qin Ru, Yadigar Huseynov, and Tapdig Dadashov among men, and Aynur Kazimova and Gulpare Aliyeva among women.

Idman.biz

Related news

President's Cup has started in Guba - PHOTO
22 December 12:28
Athletics

President's Cup has started in Guba - PHOTO

A total of 130 athletes compete in the competition
Azerbaijan's first-ever full marathon: President Cup bebuts in Guba
20 December 15:01
Athletics

Azerbaijan's first-ever full marathon: President Cup bebuts in Guba

For the first time, Azerbaijan will host a full-distance marathon race
International Triathlon reveals statistics for Rostyslav Pevtsov
20 December 13:16
Athletics

International Triathlon reveals statistics for Rostyslav Pevtsov

During his Olympic triathlon career, Pevtsov participated in 154 races
Konul Nurullayeva appointed to a new position
20 December 12:10
Athletics

Konul Nurullayeva appointed to a new position

The next session of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA) has been held
Azerbaijani former athlete appointed head coach of Turkiye's national youth team
19 December 15:25
Athletics

Azerbaijani former athlete appointed head coach of Turkiye's national youth team

Azerbaijani-born former athlete Ramil Guliyev has been named head coach of Turkiye's youth athletics national team
Azerbaijan's first Ironman Firdovsi Karimov shines with successful performance in Abu Dhabi
17 December 17:00
Athletics

Azerbaijan's first Ironman Firdovsi Karimov shines with successful performance in Abu Dhabi

He participated in an international marathon in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Most read

Messi joins Premier League?
20 December 10:18
Football

Messi joins Premier League?

Lionel might leave the MLS club to join Manchester City
Cristiano Ronaldo holds a significant lead
20 December 13:31
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo holds a significant lead

The list of footballers with the most goals scored in international matches has been revealed
Nadir Shukurov: "It is not necessary to change the head coach of Kepaz, but the head of the club" - INTERVIEW
21 December 14:16
Football

Nadir Shukurov: "It is not necessary to change the head coach of Kepaz, but the head of the club" - INTERVIEW

Currently works as a goalkeeper coach, also spoke about the current goalkeepers of our national team
1000th match from Edin Dzeko - 23rd in history
21 December 10:11
Football

1000th match from Edin Dzeko - 23rd in history

The anniversary of the Bosnian and Herzegovinian striker took place in the Fenerbahce team