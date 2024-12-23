Winners of President Cup race announced - PHOTOS

For the first time in Azerbaijan's independence era, a full-distance marathon race has been successfully organized.

Idman.biz reports that the President Cup marathon was held in Guba, named the 'Sports Capital of 2024.'

The event was co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, and the "Victory" Running Club. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Javid Gurbanov, President of the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, emphasized the significance of the President Cup and promised the continued organization of such large-scale events.

Ilgar Mahmudov, Head of Guba District Executive Authority, noted that hosting the country's first full-distance marathon in Guba is a landmark event for the region. Acting Head of the Guba-Khachmaz Regional Youth and Sports Department, Gumru Mammadova, wished the participants success in their challenging journey.

The marathon attracted 132 athletes, including local runners and participants from Turkiye, Russia, Georgia, China, and Belgium. Starting at the Guba Olympic Sports Complex, the 42.195 km race followed Heydar Aliyev Avenue.

In the men’s category, Turkiye's representative, Ahmet Alkanoglu, emerged as the winner, completing the race in 2:40:37. Elman Abishov took second place, while Aga Aliyev finished third.

In the women’s category, Leyla Abdinova claimed the top spot with a time of 3:28:48. Juliya Belkova secured second place, followed by Natalia Shiyanova in third.

Winners in the 40+, 50+, and 60+ age categories included Qin Ru, Yadigar Huseynov, and Tapdig Dadashov among men, and Aynur Kazimova and Gulpare Aliyeva among women.

Idman.biz