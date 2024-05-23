With 7 to 77

23 May 2024
The traditional 77th Balkan Athletics Championship will be held in Izmir, Turkiye.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team will also participate in the competition.

Seven athletes of our national team will compete in the competition, which is a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games and the European Championship to be held in Rome. Farida Rzayeva will try her hand at 100 m and 200 m, Bakhtiyar Askerli at 800 m and 1500 m.

Nazim Babayev and Kesgin Abbaszade will try to win a prize in the long jump, Rustam Mammadov and Ekaterina Sariyeva in the triple jump. And Ismayil Aliyev will perform in shot put and discus throwing.

It should be noted that the championship will be held on May 25-26.

