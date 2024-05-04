FIRST after returning from injury from Ramil Guliyev

Azerbaijani athlete Ramil Guliyev, who performed at the Turkish national team, won a bronze medal in his first competition after returning from injury.

Idman.biz reports that he reached the finish line third in the international competition held in Dubai.

Guliyev covered the distance of 200 m in 20.77 seconds.

The world and European champion commented on the medal he won as follows: "My first race after the injury went well. I will collect points for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games in the following competitions. There are 5 more races ahead. I believe that I will be able to participate in the Olympic Games."

It should be noted that Guliyev was injured last year and could not participate in the competitions.

