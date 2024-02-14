14 February 2024
Nazim Babayev stopped the license race - REASONS

Athletics
News
14 February 2024 11:20
Nazim Babayev stopped the license race - REASONS

Nazim Babayev, the athlete of the Azerbaijan national team, stopped the competition in the winter tournament in Belgrade.

Idman.biz was informed about this by the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation.

It was reported that our European champion, who performed in the license-type competition of the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, was forced to finish his performance in the competition in Serbia ahead of time due to an injury.

It should be noted that Babayev competed in the long jump competition in Belgrade.

