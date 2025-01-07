Yaylagul Ramazanova: “I didn’t face difficulties adapting as I trained at home”

"I’m now more determined than ever."

This was stated by Yaylagul Ramazanova, the Azerbaijani national archery athlete, in an interview with Idman.biz.

After taking a break from her career to become a mother, the Olympian has resumed her training. She shared that she started training again about a month ago and the adaptation process wasn't difficult because she kept training at home during her break. She is now preparing for the Azerbaijani Championship in February: “I’ve been back to training for about a month. Since I trained at home during my break, the adaptation process wasn’t difficult. Now I am preparing for the Azerbaijani Championship in February. I may also participate in a competition in Russia before the championship, but that’s not confirmed yet.”

The Azerbaijani champion’s main goal is to return with a medal from the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics: “After the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, I will continue with even more determination. After returning from the French capital, I received numerous messages and calls. As far as I know, some people even started practicing this sport after seeing my performance. In my opinion, it’s not about starting but about continuing with determination. Unfortunately, while many show interest in archery, few remain consistent.”

Ramazanova became the first Azerbaijani athlete in history to reach the 1/16 final at the Olympics.

