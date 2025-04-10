European Wrestling Championships: Jala Aliyeva reaches semifinals, Alyona Kolesnik to compete for bronze

The European Wrestling Championships continue in Bratislava, Slovakia.

On Day 4 of the tournament, female wrestlers took to the mats, Idman.biz reports.

Five new weight classes began competition, while medal bouts took place in five others. Azerbaijan was represented by two athletes starting their campaigns and one already advancing to a medal match.

Women’s Wrestling

April 10

57 kg

Jala Aliyeva began her tournament in the quarterfinals, where she defeated Poland’s Magdalena Glodek by fall. In the semifinals, she will face Turkish wrestler Elvira Kamaloglu.

59 kg

Alyona Kolesnik will compete for a bronze medal. She awaits the winner of the bout between Aurora Russo (Italy) and Mariana Cherdivara (Moldova).

62 kg

Ruzanna Mammadova entered the competition in the round of 16 but was defeated by Germany’s Luisa Niemesch with a score of 1:7.

The European Championships are being held at the X-Bionic Sports Complex. Matches begin daily at 12:30 (Baku time), semifinals at 18:45, and medal bouts at 20:00.

Idman.biz