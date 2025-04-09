12 April 2025
Islam Bazarganov: “I lost because I didn’t fully believe in myself”

Wrestling
News
9 April 2025 14:01
“The bronze medal match turned out to be tougher than I expected.”

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Islam Bazarganov shared his thoughts with the press service of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation after taking third place at the European Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia.

“I won a bronze medal, but my goal was to become the champion. We had undergone a lot of training camps and I was in good shape. Naturally, I wanted to win. I’m grateful to our coaches and the federation for providing us with excellent conditions. Maybe I lost in the semifinal because I didn’t fully believe in myself—I'm not sure. I need to keep working hard on myself. Now we’ll take a short break before preparing for other tournaments and the World Championships.”

Competing in the 57 kg weight class, Islam defeated Turkey’s Muhammet Karavus 8:1 in the quarterfinals, but lost 0:5 to Nachyn Mongush (UWW) in the semifinals. In the bronze medal match, he dominated Bulgaria’s Ivaylo Tisov with a 12:2 victory.

Idman.biz

